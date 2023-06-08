Neha Kakkar hosts tea party on birthday; Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree attend bash that had pani puri on menu. See pics

Singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday in the company of her friends and family on Tuesday, and shared a glimpse of the celebrations a day later. Among the guests were cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma, who joined Neha and her family for a tea party. While Neha's brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar were also present, her husband Rohanpreet Singh wasn't seen in any of the pictures she posted. Also read: Neha Kakkar showers Rohanpreet Singh with kisses on his birthday: 'Cutest boy in the world, my jaan' Neha Kakkar with Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma at her birthday party.

Neha's tea party

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Yuzvendra and Dhanashree and others, Neha simply wrote on Instagram, “Birthday 06.06.23.” She wore a floral violet and yellow dress with a matching stole. One of the pictures showed her posing with Yuzvendra, who is seen in a white shirt and grey pants, and Dhanashree, who was in a printed short dress.

A video shows all of them sitting in a big circle on the floor as they played a game. Neha is seen sitting beside Yuzvendra and Dhanashree.

Neha shared another bunch of pictures from the tea party to show her a glimpse of how they all sat around a table to have tea and also gorged on pani puri, which was among the many dishes at the party. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Tea Party at home for my Birthday this time… What a day!!”

Neha's rang in birthday with a midnight bash

On Tuesday, Neha had shared a series of pictures from her midnight cake-cutting session as she rang in her birthday. Rohanpreet Singh seems to have missed the celebrations. Neha captioned the post, “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23. Thank you @surbhikakkar12 @dewnyrose @rinka_jha @rashmi5044 @vibhagusain @nargis9052 @madhura_makeupnhair and Guddu for making it more special…” she captioned the post. Neha and her mom were seen in night suits in the pictures. Her father was in casuals.

Tony Kakkar's wish for Neha

Singer Tony Kakkar also posted throwback pictures of Neha and him on his Instagram handle to wish her. He wrote, “Happy birthday Nehu @nehakakkar. One in a billion truly.”

Neha Kakkar is known for her distinctive voice and is one of the most popular singers in the film industry. She has delivered a long list of hit songs in her 15-year career. Neha recently released her song Balenciaga in which she performed alongside brother Tony Kakkar.

