Harshaali Malhotra recreates Kareena Kapoor's scene from Jab We Met, repeats 'main bhaag rahi hoon' line. Watch

Harshaali Malhotra, who featured as Munni in Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has recreated a scene from Kareena Kapoor's film Jab We Met. Taking to Instagram Reels, Harshaali shared a video as she stepped in the shoes of Kareena's character in the film Geet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Harshaali enacted the Jab We Met scene in which Kareena's character ran away from her home. The original scene featured Kareena's late-night conversation with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she co-starred in the film.

In the clip, Harshaali mouthed the line, "Main toh ja rahi hoon (I'm leaving)." When Shahid's character asked, "Kaha ja rahi hai (Where are you going)?" she replied, "Kaha matlab? Main bhaag rahi hoon (Where as in? I'm running away)."

An agitated Shahid tried to stop her from taking the step saying, "Tu aisa kabhi mat karna, ok (Don't you dare do it ever, ok)?" Kareena replied, "Main aesa kar rahi hun. Sara sab kuch planned hai. Tumhe bye bolne aayi hun (I'm doing it. Everything is planned. I've come to bid you goodbye)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Harshaali captioned it, "Aisa kabhi mat karna (Don't do this) …. Ok...#masti #sweet #fun #harshaalians #harshaaliholics #harshaalilovers #reels." In the video, Harshaali wore a white and pink lehenga.

Jab We Met, released in 2007, is a romantic comedy written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film features Kareena and Shahid along with Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra and Saumya Tandon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra dedicates Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award to actor. See post

Last month Harshaali received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award, which she dedicated to Salman Khan. Harshaali took to Instagram and shared a picture from the ceremony. "Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)," she wrote in the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Harshaali played a Pakistani girl who gets lost in India and travels back to her homeland with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, played by Salman. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON