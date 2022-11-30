Hazel Keech celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Yuvraj Singh, writes poem for him

Hazel Keech and her former cricketer husband Yuvraj Singh celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple got married on November 30, 2016. Hazel shared a heartwarming poem summing up her journey with Yuvraj so far on Instagram. She called him ‘the love of my life.’ Along with fans, Yuvraj reacted to her post. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal pens heartfelt note for her 'constant' Gautam Kitchlu on second anniversary, shares pics with son Neil)

Hazel shared a collage with Yuvraj. She sat at the stands in the packed stadium. In the left side of the picture, Yuvraj held his bat and cricket helmet in one hand and gave a flying kiss from the other hand. In the second picture, Hazel shared a family picture featuring her husband and their son Orion Keech Singh. Both of them were all smiles while posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hazel wrote, “How it started. VS How its going. To the love of my life, apple of my eye, thorn in my side, pain in my …. Oh wait, I lost my train of thought. Happy 6 years of life as husband and wife, we have passed through all, happiness and strife.I stand taller with pride with you by my side, life has been an adventure, lets enjoy the ride. Now parents we are, older and wiser, fatter and rounder with tons of laughter. Life threw us together, all it took was one look, and now im yours forever i cant get unhooked.”

She concluded by saying, “I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, theres not a thing id change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end but life togethers just begun, to this message ill now press send.” Yuvraj Singh replied, “Thank you for letting my sleeping secrets out (laughing, red heart, kiss and smiling face with red eyes emojis).” Tennis player Sania Mirza commented, “Happy anniversary guys (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the anniversary post, one of Hazel's fans wrote, “Wow wow, what an amazing poem.” Another fan wrote, “Sending love to our favourite couple on their anniversary.” Other fan commented, “Sweet soul! Happy anniversary to both.” Many fans appreciated Hazel's poem and extended warm wishes to the couple.

Hazel got married to Yuvraj Singh in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together in January, 2022. They named their firstborn son Orion Keech Singh.

Talking about fatherhood, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, “It took a while to understand that I was a father. Every time I look at Orion, it’s an amazing feeling that there’s someone who is a part of you and your wife."

