Kajal Aggarwal pens heartfelt note for her 'constant' Gautam Kitchlu on second anniversary, shares pics with son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple got married on October 30, 2020. Both of them penned heartwarming messages for each other with pictures featuring them along with their son Neil on Instagram. Kajal called her husband ‘my constant.’ (Also read: Neha Kakkar kisses Rohanpreet Singh as they celebrate their second anniversary and Diwali together. Watch)

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared an adorable picture of hers and Gautam holding hands and wrote, “ Happy 2 years around the sun (sun emoji) together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant! (red heart emoji). @kitchlug." The picture featured Neil's hands too. Reacting to the photo, designer Neerajaa Kona wrote, “Happy happy anniversary you guys.”

One of Kajal's fans wrote, “This year with Neil.” Another fan commented, “sweetest photo for the sweetest couple. Happiest anniversary and can't wait for so many more. Love you both.” Other fan wrote, “Such a great thing, I am happy to see this.”

Her husband Gautam Kitchlu shared a cute family picture on Instagram and captioned, “2 years (bicep and heart emojis).” In the picture, Gautam held Neil in his arms and smiled. Kajal sat with him and planted a kiss on his cheeks. She wore a black T-shirt with jeans with a hat. Neil wore a green outfit and Gautam wore a blue T-shirt with white hat.

Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal's husband Karan Valecha commented, “So much Neil has grown up. Happy 2nd birthday to baby kitch. #putbettercaptions.” To which, Gautam replied, “lol our anniversary.”

Kajal and Gautam got married in 2020. The couple welcomed their first baby boy Neil on April 19, 2022. Recently, Kajal penned a long note as her son Neil turned six months old and wrote, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging.”

Kajal has been working on her comeback film, Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She also has Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, and Uma in the pipeline.

