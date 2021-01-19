IND USA
'Heard Varun Dhawan's getting married this weekend': Pahlaj Nihalani lets the cat out of the bag

Pahlaj Nihalani has said that although he hasn't received an invitation, he's heard that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are tying the knot this weekend.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

Film producer and former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani, has said that Varun Dhawan's wedding might be taking place this weekend. His comment comes after rumours of an Alibaug wedding began doing the rounds recently.

In a statement, Pahlaj, said that he'd heard that the wedding would take place over the January 23-24 weekend, but hadn't received an invite. He worked with Varun's father, director David Dhawan, in 90s.

"I have heard that Varun's wedding is happening this weekend. But I have not received an invite yet. David and I talk once in a while, but he hasn't mentioned the wedding to me. I wish the couple all the best," he told Mid-Day.

The Dhawans have made sure to not divulge any details about the wedding publicly, although Varun had said that tying the knot with longtime partner Natasha Dalal is a priority. "Everyone is talking about this for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine earlier this month.

Also read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil says he is 'surprised' by news

His father, meanwhile, told IWMBuzz, "When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up. Don’t believe what you read." Varun's uncle, Anil, said that he wasn't aware of the wedding. “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?” he told Bombay Times.

