Mumbai, Actor Vedika Pinto says working with Anurag Kashyap on "Nishaanchi" remains one of the biggest milestones of her career but the movie's box office performance left her disappointed.

Heart was broken with BO response, but earned respect: Vedika Pinto on ‘Nishaanchi’

The actor debuted with Neeraj Pandey's 2022 romantic-thriller film, "Operation Romeo" and was later seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer action movie, "Gumraah" and Kashyap's two-part crime drama, "Nishaanchi".

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Pinto said while every actor dreams of achieving box office success, the only thing they can do is give it their absolute best.

Released in 2025, "Nischaanchi" received mixed to positive reviews from critics but did not do well at the box office.

"My heart was broken. It's especially sad when you can't understand it because I got so much love for that movie. I don't think I read a bad review, I don't think anyone said anything negative about the movie. So, it gets a little confusing that if everyone is saying good, why can't it be good," the actor told PTI in an interview.

"Nishaanchi" delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.

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{{^usCountry}} It marked the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who featured alongside Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It marked the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who featured alongside Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling "Nishaanchi" one of the "biggest milestones" of her career, Pinto said being directed by Kashyap was a transformative experience, both professionally and personally.

"I learned not just how to be a better actor but how to be a better person, I learned how to accept myself during that film. Also, working with Anurag is a masterclass in life. Today, I stand here a year later since the film released and I feel so much pride and gratitude that I was a part of it," she said, adding that the crime-drama film also opened many doors for her in the industry.

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"I think that after you work with someone like Anurag, there's a certain respect they treat you with. And that's all really that we can strive to achieve and I'm so grateful for that," she added.

The actor also credited "Nishaanchi" for leading her to "Musafir Café", her new series. Casting director Karan Mally approached her for the show after the series' writer, Sharanya Rajpolam, noticed her work in the film.

"Ive always dreamed of being in a love story. Earlier, I used to tell my family, friends and more recently to my agency that I want to do a love story so for me it feels like destiny.

"I remember when I first read Sudha , first read 'Musafir Café,' and started deep diving into Sudha as a character, I related so much to her on all levels," Pinto added.

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Set against the backdrop of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the "Musafir Café" is based on a book of the same title by author Divya Prakash Dubey.

It follows the intertwined journeys of three strangers as they navigate love, longing and self-discovery; it is written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal. The show is directed by Ruchir Arun of "Little Things" fame, from a script by Sharanya Rajgopal.

Pinto described the show as "beautiful, simple and complicated".

It is easy-breezy but I've to warn you that I'm going to break your heart also because love is like that. Love is complicated, messy but it is also beautiful," she said.

Pinto said she does not want to limit her ambitions and added that there is a long list of dream collaborators.

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"One of the most integral parts of this industry is uncertainty. We never know what we are doing next, we never know what opportunity is going to present itself and we never know how those opportunities are going to convert into reality."

The show is set to debut on Netflix on July 24.

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