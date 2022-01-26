Heartbroken Huma Qureshi says she’s ‘stuck in a never-ending world of cheats’ in cryptic posts

Actor Huma Qureshi has shared a bunch of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. Without revealing the reason behind the posts, the actor said that she is tired of "never-ending lies or cheats."

Huma wrote on her Instagram Stories in three parts, "Stuck in a never ending world of lies or cheats if you want to call them, just tired from all of this (broken heart emoji)."

Huma Qureshi has shared a message on Instagram Stories.

Huma was seen in three different projects last year. She saw the release of her Bollywood film BellBottom in theatres. Also starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, BellBottom was entirely shot during the coronavirus pandemic and was the first film to release in theatres post lockdown last year.

She also headlined the web show Maharani, in which she played a the role of a homemaker turned politician. The actor was also seen in American film, Army of the Dead.

Huma will next be seen in Tamil film, Valimai. It would star Ajith Kumar as the male lead. She is also working on Netflix Original film Monica O My Darling. In December, Huma shared the trailer of her upcoming film, Double XL. She co-stars with Sonakshi Sinha in the movie. Both of them have addressed the issue of fat-shaming through the film's subject.

During an interview with Forbes during the making of Army of the Dead, Huma had talked about how women are not getting better roles. She had said, “This entire system is male dominated. Films were written by men and made for the male gaze. Yes, we are headed in the right direction. Now, better roles are being written for women, they have better representation. But women before us have toiled hard to ensure we stand where we are right now. We are standing on their shoulders and it is our duty to improve things for the next generation."

