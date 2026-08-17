Hema Malini calls Batwara 1947 ‘brilliant’ in her review, hails outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 opened in theatres on Independence Day to positive reviews. Now, Hema Malini has reviewed the film and gave it a thumbs up, praising the direction and performances of the cast. (Also read: ₹37 crore">Batwara 1947 worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film crashes in opening weekend, earns ₹37 crore)

Hema Malini reviews Batwara 1947

Hema Malini gave a glowing review for Sunny Deol's Batwar 1947.

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Taking to her Instagram account, Hema Malini wrote, “I watched the movie “Batwara” today. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today.”

She added, “It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour.”

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Deep Dive What message does Hema Malini say is conveyed in Batwara 1947? Hema Malini suggests that Batwara 1947 conveys a message of humanity, mutual respect, and harmony over hatred and division, which she believes is important for today. How did Batwara 1947 perform at the box office during its opening weekend? Batwara 1947 struggled during its opening weekend, earning approximately ₹31.61 crore in India, with a significant drop on Sunday after a strong Saturday boost from the Independence Day holiday. Why did Batwara 1947 face competition from Awarapan 2? Batwara 1947 faced stiff competition from Awarapan 2, which emerged as the stronger performer at the box office, crossing the ₹81.75 crore mark in its opening weekend compared to Batwara 1947's lower earnings.

About Batwara 1947

{{^usCountry}} Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and brings the filmmaker back together with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. The duo previously delivered memorable films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and brings the filmmaker back together with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years. The duo previously delivered memorable films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). {{/usCountry}}

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The movie is based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The plot of the film revolves around a married couple (Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta) who are celebrating the freedom of India but have to migrate to Pakistan due to the division of countries. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

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Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 has also found itself competing with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, and the difference between the two films has become increasingly clear. Batwara 1947 is struggling to hold its ground amid the onslaught that is Emraan's film at the box office. Awarapan 2 already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

“Overall, Batwara 1947 reminds you that history is often best understood through the people who were forced to live through it. The film's biggest strength is the emotional conflict at the heart of its story, and Shabana Azmi's performance is the star. There are moments when Santoshi's old-school treatment becomes a little too loud, and the film could certainly have benefited from a tighter second half. Yet, when it gets the balance right, Batwara 1947 is thought-provoking... that Partition was the loss of a sense of belonging overnight. And that is the wound this film understands best,” read an excerpt from the HT review of the film.