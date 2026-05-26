Hema Malini felt Dharmendra’s 'warm presence’ while accepting his Padma Vibhushan award: ‘Tears welled up’

On Monday evening, late actor Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema across a career spanning more than six decades. His wife, politician and actor Hema Malini, accepted the honour on his behalf from President Droupadi Murmu. She later took to social media to reflect on the emotional moment, revealing that she felt Dharmendra’s presence while receiving the prestigious award.

Hema Malini calls accepting Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan a ‘euphoric moment’

Hema Malini talks about accepting Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan award.

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On Tuesday, Hema took to X and shared pictures from the ceremony. Along with the photos, she penned an emotional note remembering Dharmendra. She wrote, “A euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him.”

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{{^usCountry}} She further added, “Yesterday, at the serene Padma Awards function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt immense pride rise within me. Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner, came flooding back. Tears welled up as these thoughts stirred within me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added, “Yesterday, at the serene Padma Awards function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt immense pride rise within me. Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner, came flooding back. Tears welled up as these thoughts stirred within me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the late actor, Hema wrote, “He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher and a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous and kind human being, recognised and loved by everyone who knew him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the late actor, Hema wrote, “He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher and a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous and kind human being, recognised and loved by everyone who knew him.” {{/usCountry}}

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She concluded the heartfelt note by writing, “I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers. I thank the Almighty for giving me such a wonderful soulmate, whose memories I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji.”

About the Padma Awards ceremony 2026

India’s prestigious civilian honours, the Padma Awards, were presented at a grand ceremony in Delhi on Monday evening. Apart from Dharmendra, veteran actor Satish Shah was also conferred with a Padma honour posthumously. The ceremony was attended by Hema and Dharmendra’s daughter Ahana Deol, who was seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears while applauding as Hema accepted the award on Dharmendra’s behalf.

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Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood”, had a remarkable career spanning over 65 years. He passed away on November 24 last year, just days before his 90th birthday.

Singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam superstar Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India. Telugu actors Rajendra Prasad and Murali Mohan, actor R Madhavan, Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee and singer Tripti Mukherjee were honoured with the Padma Shri.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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