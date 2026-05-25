Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Satish Shah honoured posthumously; Mammootty, R Madhavan, Alka Yagnik conferred

India’s biggest civilian honours, the Padma Awards, were presented at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday evening. Celebrated names from cinema, music and theatre were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Dharmendra and Satish Shah were conferred with Padma awards posthumously, while stars such as R Madhavan, Mammootty and Alka Yagnik received the awards in person from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Also Read: Ahana Deol breaks down as emotional Hema Malini accepts Dharmenda's posthumous Padma Vibhushan at Padma Awards 2026) Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini received Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan from President of India.

Posthumous Padma awards for Dharmendra, Satish Shah Dharmendra was conferred with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan, which was received by Hema Malini on Monday. Satish Shah was conferred the Padma Shri, and adman Piyush Pandey was conferred the Padma Bhushan. Yumnam Jatra Singh of Manipur and R Krishnan from Tamil Nadu were also conferred the Padma Shri.

Dharmendra had a career spanning 65 years and died on November 24 last year, days before his 90th birthday. He had received a Padma Bhushan in 2012. Satish had a career spanning 49 years and died on October 25 last year at the age of 74.

Stalwarts from the entertainment industry receive Padma honours 44 awards were conferred on the stalwarts from the entertainment industry. Singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam star Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India. Telugu actors Rajendra Prasad and Murali Mohan, multi-lingual actor R Madhavan, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, and singer Tripti Mukherjee received the Padma Shri.

Mammootty most recently starred in Patriot, which also featured his friend, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient, actor Mohanlal. Mammootty had also received a Padma Shri in 1998. Madhavan most recently starred in the hit Dhurandhar films, and this is his first Padma award. This is Alka’s first Padma award, too.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra receiving Padma honour Speaking to HT City ahead of the ceremony, Hema expressed happiness about Dharmendra receiving the honour. “It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us,” she said. When the awards were announced in January, she had written on X (formerly Twitter), “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.”

The Padma Awards were presented to 131 individuals across various fields on May 25. The list included 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.