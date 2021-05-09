IND USA
Hema Malini with late Markand Mehta, who served as her secretary for 40 years.
Hema Malini's secretary Markand Mehta dies of Covid-19: 'With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 years'

Hema Malini took to Twitter to remember her secretary of 40 years, Markand Mehta, calling him 'dedicated, hard working and tireless' human being. Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon and Pankaj Udhas also mourned his death.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Markand Mehta has died of Covid-19 related complications.

In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was part of her family.

"With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family. We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever," Malini wrote on Twitter, alongside pictures of Mehta.


Malini's actor daughter Esha Deol said Mehta, who was in his 80s, will be missed a lot. "He was a member of our family & he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma @dreamgirlhema. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace," Deol wrote.

Also read: Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard of 26 years, recalls one of their first meetings: 'Keanu Reeves was in town'

Actor Raveena Tandon and singer Pankaj Udhas also offered their condolences.

"Heartfelt condolences OmShanti," Tandon said. "Our heartfelt condolences to you and his family may his soul rest in eternal peace Om shanti," Udhas wrote.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 2,664 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city increased to 13,713 with 62 fresh fatalities, according to a health department official.


