Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Here’s all that you need to know about Team Bride!
bollywood

Here’s all that you need to know about Team Bride!

Katrina Kaif, who will soon be married, has a large family and many of her siblings are beside her on her big day. Here’s a look at her brother and six sisters.
Katrina Kaif with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and younger sister, Isabelle
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 03:32 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

With buzz and excitement over the grand wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, and their families joining the festivities, we bring you all you need to know about Katrina and her siblings.

Katrina has come a long way from making her film debut in India with her 2003 film, Boom. The actor has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one elder brother.

Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel
RELATED STORIES

Her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel is the second child of the family. He is a furniture designer and an adventure junkie.

Sebastien is expected to be the best man at her wedding. He arrived in Mumbai days before the wedding and was seen with her often.

Stephanie Turcotte with her dog.

Katrina’s oldest sister, 44, is Stephanie Turcotte. She is an extremely private person.

Katrina with her sisters at Christine’s wedding. From left: Stephanie Turcotte, Melissa Turcotte, Sonia Turcotte, Christine Spencer, Natacha Turcotte, Isabelle and Katrina.

Her third sibling is Christine Turcotte, 40, who is married to Nat Spencer and is a homemaker.

Katrina at Natacha’s wedding with her family
Natacha with her husband, Mike O Gorman

Katrina’s third elder sister, Natacha Turcotte OGorman, 39, is a jewellery designer.

Katrina with Melissa

Katrina’s fourth sister, Melissa Turcotte, 36, is a mathematician and a scholar. She completed her MSc Mathematics degree at Imperial College in 2009. She was awarded the prestigious Laing O’ Rourke Mathematics Award for her dissertation project, in which she found a new solution to a partial differential equation that models the behaviour of shallow water waves. Post college, she took up a consultancy role at BAE Systems, a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company based in London, England.

Isabelle with Pulkit Samrat in the film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed
Isabelle with Katrina

Next in line is Isabelle Kaif, 30, a model and actor. She is often spotted with Katrina who helped her get a foothold in the entertainment industry.

Sonia with her brother Sebastien

The youngest of the lot is Sonia Turcotte, a photographer and a designer. She studied Graphic Designing at the University For Creative Arts at Surrey, UK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP