Here's how Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced down the aisle with umbrella, bride hugged in-laws after ceremony

Parineeti Chopra was one excited bride as she walked down the aisle with Raghav Chadha. A cute video of the couple from the white-theme wedding ceremony has surfaced online and it shows the couple shaking a leg while walking away from the stage after the varmala ceremony. While Raghav held a transparent umbrella and tried to groove a bit, Parineeti did some dance moves while walking along with him after they exchanged garments on a floral stage. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first official wedding pictures: Bride and groom look stunning in white Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha post their varmala ceremony.

A paparazzo shared the video from varmala ceremony on Instagram. Many showered it with heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Awwwww this is so cute.” Another reacted, "kitne cute hai (how cute is this)." A person called them a "Magical couple". “Cuteness,” wrote another in the comments section. A person also dedicated the song Pappu Can't Dance Saala to the groom and wrote, “Raghav can’t dance sala.” A person also wrote in jest, “Wah! Wah!!! Aam admi ka Shadi.”

Another video from the wedding wedding shows Parineeti giving Raghav's parents a hug after the ceremony. It went viral on Monday.

What the couple wore for the wedding

Raghav and Parineeti decked up in white and beige outfits for their wedding. Parineeti wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with intricate embroidery in beige and paired it with emerald jewellery for her bridal look. She also wore a veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it in Hindi. Raghav wore a simple white sherwani with a beige turban.

Guests and first official wedding pictures

It was a sunset wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. While tennis champion Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra were among the few celebs from the bride's side, Raghav was joined by his fellow AAP members: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and MP Sanjay Singh. Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray was also among the guests.

Day after the nuptials, Parineeti shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

