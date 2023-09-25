Parineeti Chopra walks down the aisle in statement bridal veil with Raghav Chadha's name on it; see wedding look pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram and the one thing that drew attention was the simplicity in the couple's ensembles. Parineeti's long veil with Raghav's name embroidered in Hindi and her minimal bridal mehendi stood out from her wedding look. Also read: Raghav Chadha decks up in ivory sherwani for wedding with Parineeti Chopra. Watch video Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have shared their wedding pictures on Instagram.

Parineeti shared a few pictures from the ‘pearl white wedding’ on Instagram Sunday morning and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now…."

Manish Malhotra on bride's ensemble

Parineeti wore a cream Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her lehenga had intricate art work in geometrical shapes and was paired with emerald jewellery, complete with an emerald mangtika. Manish was among the selected guests at the wedding.

Manish Malhotra shared the details of how he and Parineeti discussed in detail her wedding look much in advance. Sharing two of her wedding pictures, he wrote on Instagram, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

More about the wedding

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday. They took pheras in the presence of close family members, few friends and politicians includig Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The couple will now have a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

Parineeti had worn a shimmery grey-blue lehenga for the sangeet which had 90s era as the theme. Raghav joined her in a black bandhgala. For the wedding reception Sunday evening, Raghav wore a tuxedo while Parineeti decked up in a pink saree.

