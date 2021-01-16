Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

Actor Sidharth Malhotra may have made a mark in Bollywood with a decade-long film career, but the actor didn't have it easy. Sidharth, who turns 36 on Saturday, had his own share of struggles ahead of his acting debut in the 2012 film, Student of the Year.

Sidharth had a tough time while appearing for multiple auditions for TV commercials. He once spoke the harsh reality of auditions and revealed that those taking auditions were 'unnecessarily rude' to aspiring actors.

He had said in an interview to DNA, "Most people were not civil, and were unnecessarily rude. Also, I had an immense sense of self respect even then, which people mistook for arrogance. I always knew I’m beyond this bullsh**. I would turn around and say, ‘Tameez se baat karo.’ I would speak in proper English and most times, they didn’t like that."

Before Sidharth finally bagged a Pond's advertisement with Sonal Chauhan, he felt really dejected by how things worked at auditions, where hundreds of aspiring actors stood in long ques.

"It was like a bloody jail where you have to say your name, number and act out something. Because half of us were clueless, we never got those jobs. People used to ask me to do some stupid, imaginary car-driving, or enact some lines or talk in some weird accent," he said.

Sidharth opted to enter the industry as an assistant director before he bagged his film debut. He assisted on the sets of Dostana and then My Name Is Khan. "At auditions, they make you feel terribly small and unimportant. That’s why I digressed and became an assistant director. It was a very negative environment. It didn’t help me grow and kept me in the same loop," he added.

Sidharth is looking forward to the release of the much-anticipated Shershaah, with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. He plays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra in the war film.