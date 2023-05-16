Here's what Kangana Ranaut tweeted after Elon Musk praised Indian food

Actor Kangana Ranaut hailed Twitter CEO Elon Musk after he responded to a tweet praising Indian food. Taking to Twitter, a person shared a picture of his meal. Naan (a type of bread), rice and a curry were seen on his plate. Beverage glasses and bowls were also placed next to the plate on a table. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slams Mark Zuckerberg for 'copying' Twitter CEO Elon Musk)

Sharing the photo, the Twitter user, by the name Daniel, captioned the post, "I love basic b**** Indian food it’s so insanely good." Reacting to it, Elon Musk wrote, "True." Kangana responded and said, "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more (slightly smiling face and hugging face emojis)."

Taking to the comments section of the post, a fan wrote, "Wish for more, we want to see @elonmusk grooving to desi beats." Another person said, "Tesla agrees to manufacture locally and sell their electric cars in India soon! This can be one more reason to like Elon."

Kangana often talks about Elon on her social media pages. Last year, Kangana Ranaut hailed Elon after he took charge of Twitter. She had shared a screenshot of a news article whose headline read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report'. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted clapping hand emojis.

She had also defended Elon’s response to Kanye West's tweet. She had shared on Instagram a post by Vanity Fair about an article, the headline of which read ‘Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool’. She wrote, "Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started massive hate campaign against Elon."

Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She also has the upcoming period drama film Emergency, her first solo directorial film. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

