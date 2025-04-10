'Dhanya hai devi aap': Here's why a temple priest was praising Tamannaah Bhatia. Watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her latest film Odela 2 gets all the good luck. On the occasion of trailer launch of the film, the actor paid a visit to Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. Dressed in a white sari with beautiful red border, she offered prayers and sought blessings for the film. This heartfelt gesture impressed her fans and also the priest of the temple. On the occasion of trailer launch of the film, Tamannaah Bhatia paid a visit to Babulnath Temple in Mumbai.

Tamannaah's encounter with the priest

Tamannaah's outing soon went viral as many pictures and videos flooded the internet. In one such video, the actor was praised by a priest for her dedication. In the video, the priest asked Tamannaah if she had climbed all the steps of the temple. The actor replied in affirmative which left him in awe as he said, ‘Dhanya hai devi aap. Ye sadbhavna hai (You are blessed, goddess. This is compassion)’.

Tamannaah on her casting in the film

Earlier, Tamannaah was questioned about her casting in the film when she is known as a 'milky beauty'. “You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a shiva shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He (Ashok Teja) does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way then nobody can respect us,” Tamannaah said.

About Odela 2

Tamannaah will be seen as a sadhvi in the supernatural thriller Odela 2. She plays the role of Shiva Shakti who comes to Odela, a village protected by the deity of Odela Mallanna Swamy, to fight an evil that claims to control five elements. The film also stars Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy also star in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in Kashi last year and is produced by D Madhu and Sampath under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. It is slated to hit the theaters on April 17.