Lady police officer steals the show while protecting Tamannaah Bhatia during Odela 2 event. Watch video

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's recent outing turned into a high-octane drama, but not because of her glamorous presence, but due to a lady police officer's impressive security skills. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on gender equality: ‘There's too much of a struggle to empower us’ Tamannaah recently made a stylish appearance to promote her upcoming film, Odela 2.

Lady cop shields Tamannaah

As she stepped out, several videos from her outing surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her busy day. One video, in particular, has caught everyone's attention, showcasing a lady police officer expertly escorting Tamannaah into the event. In the clip, the officer is seen deflecting the paparazzi, clearing a path through the crowded streets, ensuring the actor's safe passage.

“Side, side, side... Everyone walk in one corner,” she is seen saying in the video.

Social media users were left impressed by the police officer's actions, with many taking to the comments section to praise her dedication to duty. "What a police aunty,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Maharashtra Lady police officer”.

“Mumbai police,” shared one. Another comment read, “Side side side side side side”.

Tamannaah to be back onscreen

Tamannaah is known for her work across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries such as Happy Days, Kalloori, Devi, Aranmanai 4 and Baahubali. Next, she will be seen in the supernatural thriller Odela 2 in which she will be seen in the role of a sadhvi. While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2, which also stars Hebah Patel, the female lead of the original film, takes a supernatural route. Tamannaah's character Shiva Shakthi is seen coming to Odela, a village protected by the deity Odela Mallanna Swamy, to fight an evil that claims to control the five elements.

Tamannaah has been making headlines not just for her professional endeavours, but also for her personal life. Rumours have been circulating about her alleged breakup with actor Vijay Varma, although neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied the reports.