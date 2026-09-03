Heyy Babyy 2 confirmed: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan film to get a sequel almost 2 decades later; know all about it

When producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sajid Khan’s Heyy Babyy was released in 2007, the film received mixed reviews from critics but opened to packed houses. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles, it told the story of three bachelors who were stuck with a baby. Now, almost two decades later, the film will get a sequel.

Heyy Babyy 2 confirmed by Sajid Nadiadwala

Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan in a still from Heyy Babyy.

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On Thursday, Nadiadwala welcomed New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to his Mumbai office. During the visit, the producer announced a three-film deal to shoot upcoming productions in the country. One of the films is Heyy Babyy 2, since the original was also shot in Australia. The sequel will now return to the country. The announcement is part of a collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney-based TEMPLE, with the production house set to take three of its upcoming films to the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Recollecting shooting for Heyy Babyy in Australia, Nadiadwala said in a statement, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable.” He also stated that it was a delight to now shoot three more films in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recollecting shooting for Heyy Babyy in Australia, Nadiadwala said in a statement, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable.” He also stated that it was a delight to now shoot three more films in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back.” The Premier visited the production house as part of his India visit from August 31 to September 3.

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Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma said: “Mr Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever, but they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working.”

About Heyy Babyy

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Heyy Babyy was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Juanna Sanghvi and Boman Irani. The film’s plotline is similar to the Malayalam film Thoovalsparsham (1990), the American film Three Men and a Baby (1987), which is based on the French film Three Men and a Cradle (1985). Nadiadwala has yet to announce if the original cast and director will return for the sequel.