Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hina Khan opens up on weight gain: ‘I chose mental health over my physical appearance’
bollywood

Hina Khan opens up on weight gain: ‘I chose mental health over my physical appearance’

Hina Khan champions the need to prioritise mental well-being over physical appearance. Check out her latest Instagram post. 
Hina Khan shares a glimpse of herself as she gets back to her workout session.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 08:05 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Hina Khan has opened up on her recent weight gain and the importance of mental wellness. The actor recently lost her father Aslam Khan due to a cardiac arrest in April.

Sharing a picture of herself in black gym wear, Hina wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on... My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy.”

She added, “Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how m I looking... After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life... And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance... Now here I am, back in action". Hina also wrote, “Work in progress.”

A glimpse of Hina Khan's post.

On her birthday earlier this month, Hina Khan had visited her father’s grave and shared pictures on Instagram. She wrote, “ It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together."

She further wrote, "My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day.. Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl.. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today..#MyHeroForever.”

Hina Khan was most recently seen in Stebin Ben’s music video Bedard.

hina khan
