Holi 2021 Bollywood playlist for every generation: From 50s to 2020s, a song from each decade

Indian celebrations are as much about food, family and decorations, as they are about music and dance. To make your Holi parties rocking, we bring you the best Holi songs from Hindi films. From Amitabh Bachchan's Rang Barse and Holi Khele Raghuveera to Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkari and Dilip Kumar-Meena Kumari's Tann Ranglo, here's a list of the best Holi songs.

2020s

Mere Angne Mein: Jacqueline Fernandez was paired opposite Asim Riaz in his debut music video after Bigg Boss 13 in this Holi special song by Neha Kakkar.

2010s

Badri Ki Dulhaniya (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2014)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are full of energy in this song.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013)

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor headlined this new-age Holi song that featured in Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

2000s

Do Me A Favour (Waqt: The Race Against Time, 2005)

Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, the song was performed by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban, 2003)

Starring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, the song was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava for the 2003 film Baghban. It became the Holi anthem for many, after Rang Barse.

1990s

Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr, 1993)

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol featured in this song that had vocals by Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle and Devki Pandit.

1980s

Rang Barse (Silsila, 1981)

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar came together for this romantic film and almost no Holi celebration is complete without the song. Amitabh’s father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote the lyrics for the song, which featured in Yash Chopra's film.

Jogi Ji Dheere (Nadiya Ke Paar, 1982)

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhna Singh's film featured this song, composed by Ravindra Jain.

1970s

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain (Sholay, 1975)

More than five decades later, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's song from the iconic film Sholay remains a top favourite on Holi playlists.

Aaj Na Chodenge (Kati Patang, 1970)

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar sang the song that featured Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in Shakti Samanta's movie.

1960s

Tan Rang Lo Ji (Kohinoor, 1960)

Both the lead stars - Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari - featured in the comedy film, breaking away from their images of 'tragedy king' and ‘tragedy queen’.

1950s

Chal Ja Re Hat Natkhat (Navrang, 1959)

Featured in V Shantaram's movie Navrang, the song had vocals by Asha Bhonsle and Mahendra Kapoor.