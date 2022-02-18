Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Honey Irani reveals ‘foodie’ Shibani Dandekar tells her ‘kuchh achha bana kar rakhna’ before coming over
bollywood

Honey Irani reveals ‘foodie’ Shibani Dandekar tells her ‘kuchh achha bana kar rakhna’ before coming over

Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani has called Shibani Dandekar a “foodie.” Honey also revealed that the couple often demands she cook something nice for them, whenever they visit.
Honey Irani calls Shibani Dandekar a foodie.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot in a few days and the wedding festivities have already begun. Farhan's mother Honey Irani has said that she is fond of Shibani and opened up about how the two bond over food.

Farhan is the son of lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar and his first wife, screenplay writer Honey Irani. Honey has said in an interview that Shibani is a “foodie” and how Shibani asks her to make delicious food whenever she comes to visit her with Farhan.

Speaking to Times Of India, Honey said: “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna (make something nice please). Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make. She also enjoys eating my nawabi keema and all the other mutton dishes I make and of course the dhansak. She is quite a foodie! It’s good for them as both of them love food. Both of them are on diet all the time, but Sunday is the day when they want to treat themselves." 

RELATED STORIES

When Honey was asked if Shibani knows how to cook, she said, “Well, she doesn’t cook. I must say that she is learning to cook, she keeps trying and I know she will succeed someday. But honestly speaking she doesn’t need to cook. We are not in times where we ask things like, ‘Kya ladki ko khaana banane aata hai? (Does the girl know how to cook)?”

Read More: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi: Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty attend. See pics

On Thursday, Farhan and Shibani celebrated their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The venue for the event was Farhan's Mumbai home and the guest list included Shabana Azmi, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
farhan akhtar farhan akhtar on #metoo movement shibani dandekar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP