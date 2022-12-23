Honey Singh on Besharam Rang controversy: ‘People have become way too sensitive…’

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is addressing the recent controversy surrounding the song Besharam Rang, adding that people nowadays have become way too sensitive to everything. Ever since Besharam Rang, the first official track from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan was released, the music video has been receiving a lot of backlash for showing star Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini. The song has drawn the ire of many politicians, who have termed it indecent and the internet has even hinted at some communal angle in the costumes of the two lead actors. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan should watch Pathaan with daughter Suhana Khan: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam on Besharam Rang row)

“Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart... Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’ (What happened after marriage, Rukmani?)… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment,” the rapper told PTI, giving the example of the song Rukmani Rukmani from the 1992 film Roja, composed by A. R. Rahman.

Honey Singh who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh and Deepika on the song Lungi Dance from the 2013 film Chennai Express, also added, “People were so intelligent at that time. They understood shayari and never saw it as something dirty. Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?’”

Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The beach party song has Deepika in a number of attires but what has drawn the attention of the protesters is one particular swimsuit, which they allege is saffron and therefore, offends their religious sensibilities. The film’s team has not directly responded to it even though Shah Rukh did send a veiled message on social media negativity at a recent event.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra had objected to Besharam Rang, saying that unless it was changed, the film may not be released in the state. Since then, the hashtag ‘Boycott Pathaan’ has been trending on microblogging site Twitter. Pathaan is set to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

