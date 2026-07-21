Honey Singh supports CJP-led student protest, postpones release of song's teaser: ‘Shakti do inn bachho ko’

The CJP-led youth protest march on Monday turned violent after the Delhi Police allegedly used lathi-charge, tear gas, and force against the students. Following Monday's march, several celebrities came out in support of the students. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also took to Instagram to express solidarity with the students and postponed the teaser release of his upcoming song Moonlight after the escalation at the protest.

Honey Singh postpones song amid protest

Honey Singh postponed release of song Moonlight's teaser.

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Earlier, Honey Singh had shared an Instagram Story announcing that the teaser of his new track Moonlight would be released on Tuesday. However, after the protest gained momentum and several students were allegedly injured during the lathi-charge, the rapper broke his silence and expressed his support for the youth of India.

He wrote, “Youth of India is immortal.” In another Instagram Story, he announced the postponement of his song's teaser. He wrote, "Due to sentiments of the country and youth of India, I am postponing the teaser of my new song Moonlight for a few days. Bholenath Shakti Do Inn Bachho Ko. Jai Hind."

For the unversed, several students and activists marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak, justice for students affected by examination irregularities, and widespread education reforms.

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Honey Singh supports students.

Celebrities support student protest

{{^usCountry}} After the students allegedly faced lathi-charge on Monday, several celebrities came out in support of them. Shabana Azmi marched alongside the students during the protest. Riteish Deshmukh took to X to express solidarity with the students. Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, and several others also voiced their support on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the students allegedly faced lathi-charge on Monday, several celebrities came out in support of them. Shabana Azmi marched alongside the students during the protest. Riteish Deshmukh took to X to express solidarity with the students. Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, and several others also voiced their support on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to show support for the students. He wrote, “Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa...(What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God)."

Diljit Dosanjh also recalled the time when he was called "anti-national" for supporting the farmers' protest. He wrote, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALLI KARU (I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone)."