Hot on the heels of Haunted 3D success, Vikram Bhatt announces return to 1920 horror franchise

The success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has allowed filmmaker Vikram Bhatt to revisit another of his hit horror franchises. On Friday, the filmmaker announced that he is set to direct the next instalment of the 1920 franchise titled 1920: Cold Winter.

After Haunted 3D, Vikram Bhatt returns to 1920

Vikram Bhatt will direct 1920: Cold Winter.

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Producer Anand Pandit shared the first-look poster of the movie on his Instagram handle, and Vikram reshared it. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “The Anand Pandit-Vikram Bhatt partnership continues its winning streak. Following the massive success of 1920, the duo is already creating buzz with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and is now all set to bring audiences 1920: Cold Winter, the next chilling chapter in the iconic franchise.”

1920 Cold Winter will be produced by Anand Pandit and is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey.

All about the 1920 franchise

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{{^usCountry}} 1920, a horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, was released in 2008. Set in 1920, the Gothic horror film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor, where the wife is possessed by an evil spirit. A sequel - 1920: The Evil Returns - was released in 2012. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film starred Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade and Sharad Kelkar. A third film - 1920: London - was released in 2016. It was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1920, a horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, was released in 2008. Set in 1920, the Gothic horror film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor, where the wife is possessed by an evil spirit. A sequel - 1920: The Evil Returns - was released in 2012. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film starred Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade and Sharad Kelkar. A third film - 1920: London - was released in 2016. It was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vikram Bhatt returned to the franchise with the 2018 release, 1921, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. A fifth film - 1920: Horrors of the Heart - starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev, and was released in 2023. The film series has collectively grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. Haunted 3D's success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikram Bhatt returned to the franchise with the 2018 release, 1921, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. A fifth film - 1920: Horrors of the Heart - starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev, and was released in 2023. The film series has collectively grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. Haunted 3D's success {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Vikram Bhatt's recent directorial was titled Haunted 3D. It starred Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film was produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja, with co-producers Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra and Sanjay Singh.

The film hit theatres on June 12, and despite largely negative reviews, topped the box office in its opening weekend. The film beat competition like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. Made on a budget of ₹13 crore, Haunted 3D has already collected over ₹18 crore in one week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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