Hot on the heels of Haunted 3D success, Vikram Bhatt announces return to 1920 horror franchise
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt will reunite with Haunted 3D producer Anand Pandit for the next instalment of the 1920 franchise, titled 1920: Cold Winter.
The success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has allowed filmmaker Vikram Bhatt to revisit another of his hit horror franchises. On Friday, the filmmaker announced that he is set to direct the next instalment of the 1920 franchise titled 1920: Cold Winter.
After Haunted 3D, Vikram Bhatt returns to 1920
Producer Anand Pandit shared the first-look poster of the movie on his Instagram handle, and Vikram reshared it. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “The Anand Pandit-Vikram Bhatt partnership continues its winning streak. Following the massive success of 1920, the duo is already creating buzz with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and is now all set to bring audiences 1920: Cold Winter, the next chilling chapter in the iconic franchise.”
1920 Cold Winter will be produced by Anand Pandit and is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey.
All about the 1920 franchise
1920, a horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, was released in 2008. Set in 1920, the Gothic horror film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor, where the wife is possessed by an evil spirit. A sequel - 1920: The Evil Returns - was released in 2012. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film starred Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade and Sharad Kelkar. A third film - 1920: London - was released in 2016. It was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.{{/usCountry}}
1920, a horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, was released in 2008. Set in 1920, the Gothic horror film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor, where the wife is possessed by an evil spirit. A sequel - 1920: The Evil Returns - was released in 2012. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film starred Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade and Sharad Kelkar. A third film - 1920: London - was released in 2016. It was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.{{/usCountry}}
Vikram Bhatt returned to the franchise with the 2018 release, 1921, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. A fifth film - 1920: Horrors of the Heart - starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev, and was released in 2023. The film series has collectively grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide.
Haunted 3D's success{{/usCountry}}
Vikram Bhatt returned to the franchise with the 2018 release, 1921, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. A fifth film - 1920: Horrors of the Heart - starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev, and was released in 2023. The film series has collectively grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide.
Haunted 3D's success{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Vikram Bhatt's recent directorial was titled Haunted 3D. It starred Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film was produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja, with co-producers Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra and Sanjay Singh.
The film hit theatres on June 12, and despite largely negative reviews, topped the box office in its opening weekend. The film beat competition like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. Made on a budget of ₹13 crore, Haunted 3D has already collected over ₹18 crore in one week.
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