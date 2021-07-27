Hounded by Navya Naveli Nanda dating rumours, Meezaan reassures female fans: 'I'm single'

Actor Meezaan has outrightly denied being in a relationship with anybody. He has been linked with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for a few years.

Meezaan had previously admitted that the rumours made it a little uncomfortable for him to visit Navya Naveli Nanda, knowing that the paparazzi would be present. He has now said that he is 'single'.

In an interview with journalist Puja Talwar, the actor -- the son of Jaaved Jafferi -- was asked about the relationship rumours that he seems to be surrounded by. He said in Hindi, "What can I say? When I say something, they misinterpret it. Then it comes out as something else. I'm just going to tell people the truth about the situation, when there's nothing at all. I'm single. I don't know why these relationships are being made in my life. I'm single."

He continued, "To all the female fans, especially, who were let down by hearing this rumour that I'm in a relationship... That's not at all true, I'm single and right now, I'm just focussing on my work and nothing else." Meezaan admitted that he had been approached for a 'rishta' recently, and that both him and his mother laughed it off.

Meezaan had confessed that the dating rumours made it awkward for him to visit Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's home. Speaking with a leading daily earlier this month, the Hungama 2 actor said, "At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there."

Meezaan made his debut with 2019's Malaal, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He was seen most recently in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. Navya, meanwhile, is prepping to join her father's family business.