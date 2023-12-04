Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 release date pushed to June 2025 because film ‘demands top-notch VFX’

Akshay Kumar's next Housefull 5 will now arrive on a new date. The release of the film has been pushed to 2025 owing to its VFX work. The film was initially slated to hit the big screen on Diwali next year. Also read: Akshay Kumar on Kudo tournament

Akshay Kumar on Housefull 5 new release date

Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make Housefull 5 on a large scale, with actors from all the previous installments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to announce the same. He assured fans ‘five times’ more entertainment this time and said, “5 times the entertainment is on its way! See you in cinemas on 6th June, 2025.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Housefull 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official statement from the makers read, "The Houseful! franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful! 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience.”

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film team had previously confirmed only one actor, Riteish Deshmukh as a part of the Housefull 5. He has been a constant of the franchise since 2010 alongside Akshay Kumar. They will be returning with a new cast most likely.

Housefull franchise

Housefull 1 (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012) were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 was helmed by Sajid-Farhad. The fourth and the last instalment was only directed by Farhad Samji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first part starred Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey alongside Akshay and Riteish. The second one featured John Abraham with Asin and Jacqueline Fernandez. Late Rishi Kapoor was also a part of the film.

Housefull 3 saw an addition of Abhishek Bachchan with Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Housefull 4 saw a whole new cast line which included Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda while Akshay and Ritiesh remained unchanged.

Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj. Besides Housefull 5, he has films like the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will also be starring in Hera Pheri 3.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON