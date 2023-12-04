How Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Suhana complained about choreographer Ganesh Hegde during The Archies rehearsals

Suhana Khan will be seen skating in a number of songs in her debut film The Archies and her dance moves are already grabbing attention on social media. In an interview with News18, Ganesh Hegde, who has choreographed The Archies songs Va Va Voom and Dhishoom Dhishoom, said that Suhana Khan complained against him to father-actor Shah Rukh Khan. Ganesh also revealed Shah Rukh's hilarious response to Suhana's complain. Also read: Can you guess title of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together?

What Suhana told Shah Rukh and how he responded

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan makes her acting debut with The Archies.

Choreographer Ganesh Hegde, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan on films such as Ra.One and Happy New Year, among many others, said, “He (Shah Rukh) came to the rehearsal hall when the actors were practising skating. When he sees something good, he gets very excited and happy and that’s exactly what had happened... When we took a break, he came to me and told me that Suhana was saying that I don’t compliment her. To this, he said to her, ‘Ganesh has never complimented me. Tujhe kya compliment karega (There's no way he will compliment you)?’”

'Suhana is very much like Shah Rukh'

Ganesh also said that he ended up praising Suhana Khan by the end of their song's shoot. He said, “I told her (Suhana Khan) that if I complimented her, she would stop at one 100 percent and I wanted her to push to 150 percent. Once the song was over, I told her why I wasn’t praising her earlier. I also told her about the amazing job she did and she was very happy... Suhana had a flair for skating. She was more comfortable than the others. It’s her nature also. She gets to it. She’s very much like Shah Rukh bhai (brother). She’s hell-bent on achieving perfection.”

Suhana's debut film

Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and film producer and interview designer Gauri Khan, will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies. The much-awaited Zoya Akhtar film will premiere on December 7 on Netflix.

Set in 1960s India, Suhana apart, The Archies also features Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Agastya will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper, and Suhana as Veronica Lodge. The film also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

