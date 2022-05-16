How Vicky Kaushal secretly dated Katrina Kaif: Nick Jonas’ video to Karan Johar’s couch, hints that went unnoticed

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding came as one of the biggest surprises of 2021. While their fans were elated about their union, others were simply left in awe over how they managed to keep their relationship under wraps even until the D-day. Fans of Vicky even gave examples of how ‘everything comes to those who wait’ and flooded social media with memes around the secrecy maintained by the couple. Now on the occasion of Vicky’s birthday, here are a few subtle hints the couple had dropped which went almost unnoticed. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, she replies

It all started with Katrina Kaif expressing her desire to work with Vicky Kaushal in 2018. When she was asked to choose from a list of actors she would like to work with, she named Vicky and said, “We might look nice together.” During his turn on the couch, Karan asked Vicky about his reaction to Katrina’s statement and the actor asked in disbelief, “Really?” and collapsed on the couch to register his response.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Holi bash in 2020.

Vicky and Katrina had attended Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal’s Holi bash in March, 2020 but there were no pictures or videos that showed both of them together. The two had joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to play with colours with them and separately featured in different posts shared by Nick on his Instagram. Nick’s Holi selfie with Priyanka and Katrina made headlines but only few could catch a blink and miss appearance of Vicky in a video shared by Nick along with the picture. Vicky was seen standing with Priyanka and Katrina behind him.

Vicky Kaushal's reflection was seen in a picture shared by Katrina Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina also seem to have rang in the New Year together in Alibaug last year. The two shared pictures with their respective siblings to wish their fans on the occasion. Katrina shared a picture in which she was seen in a hoodie and playing indoor games. She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories but as soon as her fans focussed on the reflection seen in the mirror behind Katrina, the actor deleted it soon after. The picture had Vicky’s reflection in the mirror as he turned photographer for her. Both Vicky and Katrina posed with their siblings at the same villa in Alibaug but never together.

Later, Katrina even shared a pictute of herself hugging someone in a yellow shirt. Fans noticed that a similar shirt was seen on Vicky once.

The picture in question.

Lockdown and the absence of the paparazzi had a major contribution in letting them take their time to bond. He was spotted visiting her residence during lockdown, though the actor later denied the claim.

