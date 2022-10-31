Hrithik Roshan to Abhishek Bachchan, celebs condemn Virat Kohli’s leaked hotel room video: ‘Horrible and uncool…'

After Anushka Sharma lashed out at a leaked video of her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room, Bollywood celebrities raised their voices against the cricketer’s invasion of privacy. It all began when Virat shared a video recorded inside his hotel room in Australia where an unidentified person gave a room tour and showed his belonging to the camera. “This video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” wrote Virat. Also read: Anushka Sharma is angry at Virat Kohli's hotel room video leaking online

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Virat’s post, Varun Dhawan commented, “Horrible behaviour.” “Absolutely unethical & uncool...,” added Arjun Kapoor. While Parineeti Chopra said, “OMFG. New level of low,” Dino Morea chimed in, “This is terrible behaviour.”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela replied, “Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did same with a girl’s room#unprincipled#dishonourable.” “Not cool!” shared Abhishek Bachchan and Kajal Aggarwal dropped a startled-faced- emoji and called it “horrifying.” An angry Hrithik Roshan commented, “Damn! This person needs to be found out and fired. And the hotel needs to take responsibility!”

Celebrity comments on Virat Kohli's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Anushka said in a long post, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Anushka and Virat are among the most popular celebrity couples. They have always remained cautious about their privacy and even do the same for their daughter, Vamika. They refuse to reveal their daughter’s face to the public and urged the media to respect their decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON