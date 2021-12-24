Hrithik Roshan flies to Maldives ahead of Christmas with mom Pinkie, son Hrehaan; enjoys night sky with them. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan flew to the Maldives along with his family including mother Pinkie Roshan, son Hrehaan and cousins Suranika, Eshaan and Pashmina. Taking to Instagram, Pinkie shared pictures from the island nation.

In one of the pictures, Hrithik Roshan looked up at the night sky smiling as Pinkie stood behind him enjoying the view of the surroundings. As they stood on a bridge, Hrithik was seen dressed in casuals--a black shirt, blue denims and a cap.

In the second photo, he was joined by Pinkie, Hrehaan and other family members. Sharing the post, Pinkie captioned it, "With the moon the ‘son’ and all my stars."

Hrithik also regularly shares posts on Instagram. On Friday, he wished actor Anil Kapoor and also wrote a note. Sharing a photo with Anil, he captioned his post, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you. Super excited for #Fighter!"

Hrithik's Maldives trip comes a few days after he recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram had written, "#VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan..."

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. It is being produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

In the original film, Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan were in the lead roles. In the remake, Hrithik will be seen along with actor Saif Ali Khan. The two actors earlier worked together in the 2002 film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside actor Deepika Padukone. The film will mark their first collaboration onscreen. It is being touted as an action entertainer high on patriotism. A sequel to War, Hrithik’s last release, has also been announced but the cast is yet to be revealed.

