Hrithik Roshan gets a mention in promo for Kangana Ranaut's production Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his film, Tiku Weds Sheru. In a promotional video, he asks for marriage proposals after boasting about himself. The promo also has a mention of Hrithik Roshan. The film has been produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner, Manikarnika Films. Kangana and Hrithik have had a long ugly battle over her claims of once having an affair with him. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to criticism for kiss with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Shah Rukh continues to…’

Nawazuddin shared the promo on social media with the caption: “Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai! Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi (Sheru is a special person, he is not the most desirable bachelor for nothing. Soon watch his rollercoaster journey of love).”

Nawazuddin's video

In the video, Nawazuddin calls himself Sheru and introduces himself as a “chhoti moti filmo ka bada producer (big producer of small films)” and goes on to show his selfies with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He adds, “Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai (Hrithik Roshan wasn't here that's why his picture is missing).”

He reminds of his popular Gangs of Wasseypur 2 line ‘sabka badla lega Faizal’ as he goes on to share his preferences for a suitable match. He says in the same tone, "Main aisi ladki dhund raha hu jo mera dhyaan rakhe lekin mujhse zyada mere bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka sabka dhyaan rakhe. (I am looking for a girl who not just takes care of me but more than that, also take care of my brother, father, grandfather, all of them)." He goes on to lie that he treats everyone with respect and has no bad habits.

Showing off his worth, he adds in Hindi, “Girls who want better lives and are interested in me can send me their biodata. I will read it, observe the kind of personality you have and learn more about your home and family, then only I will think of marrying you.” However, his desperation is soon revealed as he almost jumps up on his chair on learning about getting a marriage proposal.

More about Tiku Weds Sheru

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Avneet Kaur opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It shows Avneet as Tiku who decides to marry Nawazuddin to move to Mumbai. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.

Kangana vs Hrithik

Kangana and Hrithik have been on loggerheads since several years. Kangana had called him ‘silly ex’ while claiming to have had an affair with him during Krrish 3. But Hrithik had called it a false story and said, “I would rather have an affair with Pope”. He had filed a legal notice against her accusing her of causing him mental harassment.

