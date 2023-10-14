Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad's recent ramp performance amid negative reactions

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 14, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Saba Azad's recent dance performance on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week received a lot of attention on social media. Hrithik Roshan has now reacted to the same.

Hrithik Roshan is coming out in support for his actor-girlfriend Saba Azad, days after she received negative comments for her ramp performance. Saba performed during Geisha Designs' Lakme Fashion Week show on Wednesday evening. Her performance received a lot of attention on social media. Now Hrithik has reacted to Saba's performance. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to Instagram user saying she needs therapy: ‘I get it on the regular’)

What Hrithik said

Hrithik Roshan has reacted to Saba Azad's recent ramp performance.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Hrithik shared a video of Saba performing on the ramp, and wrote in the caption, “That surrender! That’s why the shine!” He also added a sun and a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Hrithik via his Instagram Stories.
Saba responds to Insta user telling her to get therapy

After many reacted negatively to Saba's performance, she responded to Instagram users who asked her if she was 'mad' and told her she needed therapy. When a person wrote, "You need therapy (laughing face emoji)." To this, Saba responded, "Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others (smiley face emoticon)."

Earlier this month, Saba Azad had talked about handling comments on social media as well as the attention from paparazzi due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, she said, “It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Saba was last seen in the web show Who's Your Gynac, for which she garnered positive reactions. She plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist) who balances her time between her professional and personal lives.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

