IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan goes on hike with Zayed Khan and their kids, shares rare picture with ex-brother-in-law. See here
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan goes on hike with Zayed Khan and their kids, shares rare picture with ex-brother-in-law. See here

Hrithik Roshan has shared a rare picture with ex-brother-in-law Zayed Khan, who accompanied him on a hike. See the picture here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan was married to Zayed's sister, Sussanne Khan.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a picture from an excursion he went on with his ex-brother-in-law, Zayed Khan, and their families. Hrithik remains close with both Zayed and Sussanne Khan, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2014.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the woods. He captioned it, "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces . I don’t know what it is . But it makes my heart smile." The picture showed Hrithik and his two kids -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan -- as well as Zayed, and his wife and kids. "How wonderful is this," filmmaker Farah Khan, who directed Zayed in Main Hoon Na, commented. Zayed shared the same picture on his own Instagram account.

Zayed has been largely absent from the film industry. He appeared in just three films in the last decade -- Love Breakups Zindagi, Tezz, and Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. In a 2014 interview to Hindustan Times, Zayed implied that the commercial failure of some of his films was the reason he was outcast. "This industry is unforgiving. People come to you with good scripts only if you are doing well at the box office," he'd said.

In the same interview, he spoke about his equation with Hrithik. "We share an intimate relationship. Our children get along as well. I can call him at any time and chat, and vice versa. He is an important part of my life," he said.

Also read: Sanjay Khan to relaunch Zayed Khan: ‘He is one of the most handsome actors; as a father, it is my duty to make a film for him’

In 2020, Zayed's father, Sanjay Khan, said that he was duty-bound to re-launch his son. Sanjay told Mid-Day in an interview, “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrithik roshan sussanne khan zayed khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares bearded look from new commercial, fans call him a 'dream'

PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut, see throwback pic

PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP