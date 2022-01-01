Hrithik Roshan kickstarts New Year with shirtless selfie, fan says ‘aag laga rakhi hai’

Hrithik Roshan made sure he started the New Year by treating his fans to a new selfie. The actor is currently vacationing with family in Maldives and marked the start of the new year with a note to self.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a shirtless selfie, Hrithik wrote, “#2022. Let’s live it well.” He seems to be on a yacht and clicking himself with the selfie stick with his beefed up bod and flowing hair.

His industry friends and fans were left gasping on seeing his new picture. Filmmaker Karan Johar simply wrote, “Dugu” along with a few fire emojis. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also acknowledged the post with a smiley. A fan reacted with several fire emojis and wrote, “It's fantastic.” Another commented, “My god! blessed our feed.” A male fan went on to write, “Yeh banda ladko ka bhi crush hai (even men have a crush on this guy).” A fan also commented, “Aag laga rakhi hai (He's set everything on fire).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan had recently shared a picture of the clan enjoying the night sky in Maldives. Hrithik's son Hrehaan and his cousins Suranika, Eshaan and Pashminaa are also with them in Maldives.

The actor is currently working on his next, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film. The project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. It is slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

Hrithik will also be seen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Hrithik Roshan flies to Maldives ahead of Christmas with mom Pinkie, son Hrehaan; enjoys night sky with them. See pics

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth's War, also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film was among the biggest blockbusters of the year with collections of over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON