Hrithik Roshan looks unrecognisable in unseen pic with Ameesha Patel, clicked days before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Actor Ameesha Patel took a walk down memory lane and revisited old times with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. The two marked their Bollywood debut together with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. The actor shared a vintage picture of them from the archives, which was clicked before they started working on their first film. (Also read: Shirtless Hrithik Roshan runs on the beach with his trainer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Ameesha and Hrithik Roshan are seen posing for the camera at her house in Mumbai. Hrithik looks unrecognisable in a blue T-shirt with jeans as he stood next to Ameesha who posed on a high chair. Sharing more details from the day, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pic…”

“@hrithikroshann me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture,” Ameesha added. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “Legend!!” “Good old days,” commented another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ameesha Patel's Instagram post.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai remains a popular film, which launched Hrithik and Ameesha. On 20 years of the film, Hrithik previously told Hindustan Times, “Really? 20 years already? Feels like I just started a few weeks ago. So yes, I still feel almost the same like it was on the first day as an actor. I am truly grateful for the love the audience has given me all these years from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to War. It has been a hugely enriching journey. As a beginner, I was extremely conscious of unimportant things while performing. Now, I am more at ease. This reflects in me personally too, as a person I am more comfortable with myself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha with actor Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in War, alongside Tiger Shroff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.