Hrithik Roshan, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan share conversation at Jeddah fest

Actor Hrithik Roshan interacted with Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as they sat together at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several pictures and videos of the two actors smiling and talking with each other emerged online on Friday. Both the actors attended the closing ceremony of the festival. (Also Read | Fans go crazy over Hrithik Roshan's 'katai zahar' look at Red Sea Film Festival)

As Hrithik arrived at the venue, he told the people around him, "Happy to be here. This is incredible. Wow. The size of that stage (laughs)." He also posed for pictures and interacted with the photographers there. Mahira also gave different poses as she smiled for the camera.

Hrithik and Mahira Khan sat next to each other near the stage. In one of the clips, Hrithik asked Mahira something as she bent down. A huge crowd was seen around them at the festival. For the occasion, Hrithik wore a white shirt under a black jacket and matching pants. He also opted for a bow tie and black shoes. Mahira was seen in a sleeveless golden-coloured gown with a shimmery transparent cape over it.

Apart from Hrithik and Mahira, the festival, which took place over several days, was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Freida Pinto among several others. The festival hosted several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.

Mahira was last seen with Fawad Khan in Maula Jatt, which released earlier this year. She also has her upcoming project Neelofar with Fawad in the pipeline.

Hrithik will be seen in Fighter, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from him, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Anil Kapoor is also a part of Fighter, which is touted to be India's first aerial action drama. Fighter is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. Hrithik was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name.

