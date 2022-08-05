Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to his Koi Mil Gaya co-star Mithilesh Chaturvedi: 'You will be missed'

Actor Hrithik Roshan paid a tribute to his Koi mil Gaya co-star Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who died on Thursday morning days after a cardiac arrest. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor, who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP (folded hands emoji)." (Also Read | Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies in Mumbai days after heart attack)

Mithilesh is best known for starring in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ready, and Asoka, among others. The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest 10 days ago, and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

“He was admitted to the hospital for 8-10 days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4.00 am due to cardiac arrest,” his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told news agency PTI.

The late actor delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as Taal, Fiza, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Gulabo Sitabo and the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the first ones from the film industry to pay a tribute to the late actor. "RIP Mithilesh ji", the filmmaker, who collaborated with him on Scam 1992, posted on Instagram. The actor played the memorable role of veteran jurist and former union minister Ram Jethmalani in the 2020 hit SonyLIV series, headlined by Pratik Gandhi.

Ready director Anees Bazmee said it was difficult for him to process the actor's death. "Really not able to take this in! Spoke to him a couple of days back and now I see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who was a delight to work and spend time with. My heart goes out to the family. May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai (brother)," he wrote on Twitter.

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait tweeted.

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait, who made her film debut in 2011's Ready, took to Twitter and shared a picture of Mithilesh. She wrote a prayer and added, "The lovely #MithileshChaturvedi a treasured co-actor." Screenwriter-lyricist Mayur Puri tweeted, "Rest In Peace #MithileshChaturvedi." The official Twitter handle of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi."

His last rites were held on Thursday evening at a crematorium in Versova. The actor is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

with PTI inputs

