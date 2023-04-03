Hrithik Roshan posts pics from NMACC event with his 'lady in red' Saba Azad, fans call them beautiful couple

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, singer-actor Saba Azad, attended the second day of the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities were present for the special fashion exhibit. On Monday, the actor shared pictures of his and Saba's outfits for the big night on Instagram. He called Saba his 'lady in red'. Hrithik's fans reacted to his latest post and called them a beautiful couple. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan leaves mushy comment on Saba Azad's gorgeous sari pics)

Actor Hrithik Roshan called his girlfriend Saba Azad, his 'lady in red' in his latest Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor wrote on Instagram, "With lady in red (man dancing emoji)." In the first photograph, Hrithik is looking at Saba while they pose for the camera. In the second, both look at the camera and smile. Hrithik is wearing a black Indian outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Shruti Haasan both dropped red heart emojis on his post. One fan shared, "Beautiful couple (red heart emojis)." "Omggg so beautiful couple," said another fan. While yet another fan added, "All of us are so happy to see you in (red heart emoji)."

Actor Hrithik Roshan called his girlfriend Saba Azad, his 'lady in red' in his latest Instagram post.

Saba Azad also separately shared pictures of her red Amit Aggarwal gown on Instagram. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan had commented, "Omg you’re gorgeous (heart eyes and red heart emoji)." While Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Mahsha'Allah (red heart emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day two of the NMACC launch in Mumbai featured Hollywood stars from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz as well as A-list Bollywood celebs from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and many others.

Actor Hrithik Roshan called his girlfriend Saba Azad, his 'lady in red' in his latest Instagram post.

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official last year and are often seen on each other's social media photographs. Saba is seen with Hritihik at his family gatherings and has travelled abroad with him and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The actor was last seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha last year with Saif. He is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter (2024) with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba was recently seen in the second season of the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys 2 as Parvana Irani alongside the leads Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON