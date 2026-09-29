Hrithik Roshan reacts with disbelief as BJP MP dares people to sing Vande Mataram to protest against patriarchy

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj invoked Vande Mataram while responding to the debate over the phrase ‘smash the patriarchy’ a few weeks ago. A video of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, urging Rahul Gandhi to recite the full Vante Mataram, has now picked attention as actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the matter.

What did Hrithik say?

Hrithik Roshan has taken note of the dare suggested by the BJP MP.

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Ruchira Chaturvedi, national convenor of Social Media and Digital Communications, Indian National Congress, shared a reel on Instagram where BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “I'm issuing a challenge to you today. You want to smash the patriarchy - fair enough. I am perfectly comfortable singing Christmas carols, singing Vande Mataram in its entirety, and reciting the Shiv Tandav. So, I challenge you: if you truly want to smash the patriarchy, then go ahead and sing the full version of Vande Mataram.”

Hrithik commented on the reel and said, “Huh? Is this real. Wow.”

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's comment on the post.

Hrithik's comment has garnered over 12,000 likes and over 100 replies.

More details

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{{^usCountry}} It all dates back to the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Pune last month, where Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the country needed to “smash the prevailing patriarchy” that restricts women and prevents them from achieving their full potential. “What is the mindset? That a girl has a place, she should be locked in a cage, she should be controlled, she should not work, and boys should get full freedom... if they want to abuse they can abuse, if they want to work they can work... We do not want such Hindustan,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It all dates back to the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Pune last month, where Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the country needed to “smash the prevailing patriarchy” that restricts women and prevents them from achieving their full potential. “What is the mindset? That a girl has a place, she should be locked in a cage, she should be controlled, she should not work, and boys should get full freedom... if they want to abuse they can abuse, if they want to work they can work... We do not want such Hindustan,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Together we have to finish this patriarchy -- smash the patriarchy! And my message to you, simple message: Be loud, be proud, and fight for your space in society,” he added.

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Hrithik last starred in the YRF spy film War 2 and played a cameo in Alpha. He also featured in the Netflix documentary, The Roshans. His production house, HRX films, is producing Storm and Mess for Prime Video. He will also debut as a director with Krrish 4.