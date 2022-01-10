Hrithik Roshan reacts to parents Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan's birthday wishes for him: 'You are the best'

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned 48 on Friday. Hrithik's parents, father film-producer Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinkie Roshan penned heartfelt birthday posts for him.

Rakesh posted a picture of himself with Hrithik and wrote, “Happy birthday Duggu my sun keeps shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own heart.@hrithikroshan."

Hrithik commented on the picture and wrote, “Love you, papa." Many fans reacted to the picture and wished Hrithik. One person wrote, “Happiest Birthday Duggu bhaiya. Keep rocking all year long." Another fan said, “Such a lovely picture. You guys have the same eyes. HBD."

Hrithik's mother, Pinkie also shared a picture with him on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, “The moon the son the mother and her son. Happy birthday, Duggu. You were born to give life to others you live to see people live better. Your hands never take only give, your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone."

She added, "Your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth, your speech problem was a challenge to overcome. You are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions. Love you right back. Stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the universe. Happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74."

Hrithik commented on Pinkie's picture and wrote, “My dear mama. You are the best.” Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla commented, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday."

On his birthday, Hrithik received a lot of love from the film industry. Actors Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more wished him on social media.

Hrithik started his birthday by sharing his first look from his upcoming film, which will be a Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The film will also star actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

