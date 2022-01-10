Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday with a crazy throwback picture: 'Sorry had to post this'

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned 48 on Monday. Actor Preity Zinta, who worked with Hrithik in a wished him by sharing a throwback photo.

Sharing the picture from the sets of Lakshya, Preity wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting."

Actor Huma Qureshi reacted to the picture and dropped laughing emoji. While one fan commented, “You posted this photo that shows you are one of her real friends (mine do this too)." Commenting on Hrithik's spikey hair in the picture, one person joked, “Sir ji ghar pe havells ka wire laga lo...havells wire don't catch fire (Sir kindly use Havells wires in your house. Havells will not catch fire).”

Actor Priyanka Chopra also wished Hrithik on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Hrithik, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Duggu. May you be blessed with the best always. Sending a giant jhappi your way."

Priyanka Chopra wishes Hrithik Roshan.

Actor Anil Kapoor also wished Hrithik, in a long Instagram post. Sharing some unseen pictures, Anil wrote, “Hrithik you belong to a rare breed of actors .. talented, insanely good looking, exclusively selective and madly passionate about your craft. I have seen you go above and beyond to hone one of the main instruments at an actor's disposal - your body and your face…You always deliver beyond expectations and it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share screen space with you in Fighter … Looking forward Duggu .. Happy Birthday."

On his birthday, Hrithik shared his first look from his upcoming film, which will be a Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The film will also star actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

