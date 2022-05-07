Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad finds him 'cutest' as he compliments her, ex-wife Sussanne Khan likes her singing

Actor Hrithik Roshan has complimented his girlfriend, singer-actor Saba Azad as she sang in a new video. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also liked the clip. Taking to Instagram, Saba posted a video as she sang a Punjabi song on Heer, the character of one of the popular tragic romances. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan finally watches girlfriend Saba Azad's Rocket Boys, calls her 'one of the finest actors' he's ever seen)

She captioned the post, "Mid study time daydreaming of Heer. Was going over lines for my next project and this one came and sat in my mind, had to get it out of me to be able to concentrate. For as long as I can remember Heer has been a part of my musical upbringing - so many magical singers have told her story in song - for me my earliest memories of Heer-Ranjha go back to the summer holidays in Ludhiana at my grandparents' place - its magical notes coming to us from my Dadiji’s (grandma) room where she played it on her cassette player."

"Our parents played us so many different versions of this tragic story of love and loss that the telling of Heer sits in my heart like a memory I myself have lived. Its seamless spoken word to song storytelling format is unlike any other musical tradition Iv heard and almost always brings me to tears. If I remember correctly this is a tiny excerpt from Tufail Niazi’s rendition," she continued.

She added, "Yes you can hear the AC grumbling in the back - yes that’s a pencil in my hair - it’s far from perfect and not my best attempt I’m afraid but I loved singing it anyway - bhool chook maaf (forgive the errors). Heer kaindi hai (Heer is saying)-I went looking for Ranjha. But I couldn’t find him anywhere. In my search I even found God but alas even God isn’t like my Ranjha. I don’t want to go with the Kheras (the family she was forcefully married into). Only Dheedo Ranjha lives in my heart. God pls I don’t want to go with the khereyaan-main nahin jaana khereyan de naal…"

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan commented, "That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say (fire emojis)." Saba replied, "@hrithikroshan hey thanks :) trust you to find value in my stationary - you the cutest - ok bye." Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan commented, "Beautiful voice." Saba responded, "@pinkieroshan thankee pinkie aunty." Sussane liked the video and Saba's ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah wrote, "khereyan de naal ..uff." Saba responded, "Heer is the best."

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for several years. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple got divorced and are now co-parents of their two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Recently, Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni partied together in Goa.

