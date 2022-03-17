Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie Roshan calls his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad 'cute', she replies 'thank you aunty'

Actor-singer Saba Azad has shared two pictures of herself, dressed up as iconic Hollywood actor Audrey Hepburn. Many of her fans and friends have admired her look. Among the ones who praised her new photo shoot is her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan. She said her look was very close to the Audrey who was known for her trademark hairdo and eye-makeup. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan shower his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad with more Instagram love. See post

The pictures show Saba striking a pose in a black top and a faux leather skirt. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, "I'v looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway."

Pinkie wrote, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn." Thanking her for her compliment, Saba replied, "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty." Richa Chadha commented to the post, "You didn't fail at all. This is the best Hepburn I've seen from Indian shores."

Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be in a relationship since a few weeks. His relatives often send her home-cooked food. Even late Wednesday, Saba had shared a picture of a serving of halwa, sent to her by Hrithik's niece Suranika. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Oh my goodness @suranika is that halwaaaaaaaaa! I die I die of joy!! Bless you sweet girl - all puns intended. She also shared a few kissing emojis.

Saba Azad shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

In last few weeks, Hrithik and Saba have been spotted on lunch and dinner dates. Saba had also joined Hrithik and his family for lunch at their residence. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also praises Saba on her social media posts.

Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. They have two sons: Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Hrithik will now be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter. He will also be seen as gangster Vedha in Vikram Vedha remake. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the police officer, Vikram in the film. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will also be seen in pivotal roles.

