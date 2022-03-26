Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to his 'insanely amazing woman' praise, calls him 'my cute'

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend, actor Saba Azad showered each other with love and praises on a social media platform. Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba shared a video of herself from her upcoming event in Pune. In the clip, she stood on stage and gave a glimpse around her. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan shower his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad with more Instagram love. See post)

In the video, Saba Azad wore a crop top with pants as she tied her hair up and sported glasses. Saba smiled as she panned the camera. Saba captioned the post, "Sunburnt and ready (sun emoji) we here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening @madboymink go on at 6 pm on the @jackjonesindia stage come dance with us Pune." She geo-tagged the location as Pune.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman (white heart emoji)." He also added, "Wish I was there for this one!" Reposting this, Saba wrote, "Wish you was here too my cute :) @hrithikroshan."

Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together recently. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan, and Hridaan, among others.

Hrithik often drops comments on Saba's Instagram posts. Recently, she shared a video of herself saying, "I love screen tests!! Loooove!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me, it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character every day and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head, I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!" He commented, "Woah … ha. I like."

Saba was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is currently streaming on SonyLiv. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023.

