Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose together at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's reception; Vicky Kaushal hugs hosts. Watch

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai got underway on Tuesday night. Among the first guests to arrive at the occasion was Vicky Kaushal, who greeted the couple with a warm hug. Hrithik Roshan arrived with his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet as well. Also read: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha give paparazzi return gifts at Mumbai reception

Richa and Ali have already hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now hosting one in Mumbai. The reception is said to be attended by several of their colleagues from Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal was the first high-profile guest to arrive at the venue. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, he first greeted Richa with a warm hug before posing with her and Ali. Vicky had worked with Richa in Masaan, which released in 2016. Hrithik Roshan and Saba were the next to arrive. While Hrithik was dressed in a crisp black suit, Saba wore a green salwar-suit. The couple posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Reacting to the video of them arriving, many fans showered love upon them on social media.

Other guests included Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Manoj Bajpayee, Kali Koechlin, Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, Karishma Tanna, and Sayani Gupta.The guest list also including names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, and Taapsee Pannu.

Earlier in the day, Ali and Richa clarified that they have actually been legally married since 2020. In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson said that they registered their wedding two-and-a-half years ago and are currently ‘celebrating their union with friends and family’.

The statement read, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. After dating for seven years, Ali Fazal had proposed to Richa in 2019.

