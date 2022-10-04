Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha struggle to find the right pose at their Mumbai reception, give gifts to paparazzi. See pics

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are hosting a star-studded reception for their Bollywood friends and colleagues in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The evening, which will see several Bollywood stars in attendance, got underway with an appearance by the couple itself. However, instead of romance, they shared a few laughs as they found it funny trying to find the right pose. Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal say they have been 'legally married for 2.5 years'

In pictures shared by paparazzi from the reception red carpet, Richa can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured printed lehenga while Ali is in a black Indo-Western outfit. In a candid and funny moment, the two can be seen struggling to find the right pose while paparazzi ask them for one. The two even look at each other and laugh, but eventually manage to strike that perfect pose, even as Ali makes a face towards the camera. The couple also gave some gifts to the paparazzi gathered there.

The couple has already hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now hosting one in Mumbai. The reception is said to be attended by several of their colleagues from Bollywood, with the guest list including names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, and Taapsee Pannu.

Earlier in the day, Ali and Richa clarified that they have actually been legally married since 2020. In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson said that they registered their wedding two-and-a-half years ago and are currently ‘celebrating their union with friends and family’. The statement read, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family.”

On September 29, when the two had shared an audio note thanking fans, they had hinted at this, as they spoke about how they ‘formalised their union’ in 2020 but had to wait to celebrate it because of the pandemic. Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. After dating for seven years, Ali Fazal had proposed to Richa in 2019.

