Hrithik Roshan shares new bare-chested pic, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says 'You look 21'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture of himself and ex-wife Sussanne Khan was among the first ones to respond to the picture and write that the actor defies age in the new image.

Hrithik Roshan shared a bare-chested picture of himself and ex-wife Sussanne Khan was wote, "U look 21." Hrithik's post received more than 2.2 million likes on Instagram. Sussanne's comment also won more than 900 likes. Hrithik is wearing sunglasses, a cap and a grey-coloured scarf in the picture.

Hrithik captioned his pic as, "Good catch Posted @withregram • @hrithikroshanzone @hrithikroshan #hrithik #hrithikroshan #Bollywood." Anil Kapoor was also among the first ones to comment. He wrote, "Constantly raising the bar." Piyush Bhagat pasted fire emojis.

Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in 2014, 14 years after getting married in 2000. They have two sons together - Hrehaan and Hridaan. However, even after their divorce, they continue to be friends and often go on outings and family vacations with their sons.

Last week, Hrithik had announced the return of his popular franchise Krrish. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," teased Hrithik Roshan in a 13-second video clip on Twitter which saw him in his superhero avatar.

The first film Koi... Mil Gaya was directed by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. Hrithik Roshan played the triple characters of Rohit, Krishna and Krrish in the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Preity Zinta Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha also featured in the series.