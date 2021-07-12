Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30, watch
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30, watch

Hrithik Roshan shared a video in which he was seen singing Jadoo, from his movie Koi Mil Gaya, on the sets of Super 30.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Super 30 BTS video.

Hrithik Roshan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Super 30 in which he's seen singing Jadoo, from his movie Koi Mil Gaya, in a Bihari accent. The actor, who played the role of a mathematical teacher in the movie, shared the video to mark two years of Super 30's release.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan was seen dressed as his character Anand Kumar and was entertaining his crew members in his vanity van. While he sang the song, one of the members of his team provided background music. He then began singing the song in a Bihari accent as well. Hrithik shared the video with the caption, "#Super30 Memories."

Actor Dia Mirza and hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to the comments section to drop heart emojis, to show Hrithik their love. The actor's fans too were impressed with his singing skills. "Wow You still got the same aura as before sir," a fan said. "Super duper bro," added another. "Amazing," a third fan said. "Fab dancer fab actor and also fab singer !!" a fourth fan said.

Also read: Sussanne Khan calls mom 'epitome of grace' in sweet birthday note, Neetu Kapoor says 'she is the best'

Super 30 was among the few movies that found a spot in the 100 crore club in 2019. Speaking about the movie and its success with Hindustan Times at the time, Hrithik had said, "The journey of Super 30 wasn’t particularly easy because of some tough but important calls that we had to take. As for its fate, of course I had major doubts whether it would work at all, yet I had no choice but to do it because I felt so much emotion and love for this film. Every day on set, I was living life at its best. I was stimulated, passionate and woke up with infallible conviction in my heart about the day’s work. Step by step, it started becoming something so inspirational and moving. And then, the magic that a film like Super 30 created at the box office was heartening to witness."

Hrithik is currently gearing for Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. He has also been roped in to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrithik roshan hrithik roshan super 30 super 30

Related Stories

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan to unite for Vikram Vedha remake; release date revealed

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:13 PM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are 'ready for takeoff' as they begin Fighter shoot. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP