Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30, watch

Hrithik Roshan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Super 30 in which he's seen singing Jadoo, from his movie Koi Mil Gaya, in a Bihari accent. The actor, who played the role of a mathematical teacher in the movie, shared the video to mark two years of Super 30's release.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan was seen dressed as his character Anand Kumar and was entertaining his crew members in his vanity van. While he sang the song, one of the members of his team provided background music. He then began singing the song in a Bihari accent as well. Hrithik shared the video with the caption, "#Super30 Memories."

Actor Dia Mirza and hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to the comments section to drop heart emojis, to show Hrithik their love. The actor's fans too were impressed with his singing skills. "Wow You still got the same aura as before sir," a fan said. "Super duper bro," added another. "Amazing," a third fan said. "Fab dancer fab actor and also fab singer !!" a fourth fan said.

Super 30 was among the few movies that found a spot in the ₹100 crore club in 2019. Speaking about the movie and its success with Hindustan Times at the time, Hrithik had said, "The journey of Super 30 wasn’t particularly easy because of some tough but important calls that we had to take. As for its fate, of course I had major doubts whether it would work at all, yet I had no choice but to do it because I felt so much emotion and love for this film. Every day on set, I was living life at its best. I was stimulated, passionate and woke up with infallible conviction in my heart about the day’s work. Step by step, it started becoming something so inspirational and moving. And then, the magic that a film like Super 30 created at the box office was heartening to witness."

Hrithik is currently gearing for Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. He has also been roped in to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan.