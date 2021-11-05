Hrithik Roshan spends Diwali with family, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan celebrate festival with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali this year with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan and uncle Rajesh Roshan’s family. However, his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan spent the festival with their mother and Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a series of pictures from his Diwali celebration. While he wore a black shirt paired with blue denim pants, Sunaina wore a dark pink coloured suit. Rakesh wore a white kurta and Pinky opted for a salmon and golden coloured suit. The family smiled for the camera as they posed on the stairs inside their home.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote, "Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time, this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better! Let’s go! Happy Diwali." Reacting to the post, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan wrote, "Always with love no matter what the spectrum. Big hug Duggs."

Sussanne also shared a post as she celebrated the festival with her sons--Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In the picture, Sussanne wore a yellow and red embroidered suit as she sat on the floor. Her sons sat on chairs next to her. White Hridhaan wore a yellow kurta with black pants, Hrehaan opted for a black shirt with grey pants.

Sussanne captioned her post, "May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year..Let there only be Love, joy, empowerment and grace… Happy Diwali to all of us and our loved ones #lightandlove #happinessandhealth #graceandgratitude #Diwali2021."

Reacting to the post, Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali dropped a series of red heart emojis. Her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni wrote, "Happy Diwali" and she replied with lamp and heart emojis and wrote, "you too".

Earlier, Sussanne had tied the knot with Hrithik in December 2000 but the couple announced their decision to end their marriage of 13 years in 2013. In an old interview with Femina, Sussanne had opened up on ending their marriage, “We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently wrapped up the action sequence of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.